NED vs SA Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Match 16: How will surface in New York play?

South Africa and the Netherlands will face each other in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The clash will take place at the much discussed venue - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Both teams have won a game each with the Proteas blowing away Sri Lanka while the Dutch got the better of Nepal in a low-scoring clash.

Netherlands have generally played their best cricket against South Africa beating them in the previous T20 and ODI World Cup editions. They will be confident of doing well once again but will have to tackle a tough surface on offer in New York. Moreover, their qualification chances depend on the result of this match as well.

Meanwhile, South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will be aware of the earlier results against the Dutch and they will certainly be under pressure against their nemesis. However, they would also be confident having thumped Sri Lanka to get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a flier.

New York Pitch Report

77 and 96. These are the scores of teams batting first in New York and it has been extremely tough scoring especially. Conditions become a tad easier to bat in the second innings but early in the morning, the ball swings a lot and add to it the spongy bounce in the surface which makes it tough to score runs.

Nassau County International Stadium - New York T20I Numbers Games

Matches Played - 2

Teams won batting first - 0

Teams won bowling first - 2

Average first inns score - 87

Highest total chased - 97/2 by IND vs IRE

Lowest total - 77 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Squads

Netherlands - Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

South Africa - Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs