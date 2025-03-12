Nat Sciver-Brunt breaks Ellyse Perry's record to achieve huge milestone in WPL Mumbai Indians lost their final league stage match against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to concede the advantage of making it to the WPL final directly despite veteran all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt's continued smashing form with the bat.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt continued her smashing form in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), scoring her fourth half-century of the season but she didn't get enough support to help her side chase down 200 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league stage match at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Sciver-Brunt belted a 35-ball 69 and kept MI in hunt until the time she was batting and got to 400 runs for the season during her knock.

Sciver-Brunt became the first player in WPL history to rake up 400 runs in a single season of the tournament as she went past Ellyse Perry's tally in the ongoing edition and even in 2024, which was the previous best by any player in a season. Sciver-Brunt averages 69.33 while striking at 151 and has been one of the big reasons why MI were able to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season in the WPL.

Most runs in a single edition of WPL

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 416 runs (8 matches), 2025*

Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 372 runs (8 matches), 2025

Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 347 runs (9 matches), 2024

Meg Lanning (DC) - 347 runs (9 matches), 2023

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 332 runs (10 matches), 2023

Mumbai Indians missed the opportunity to play directly in the final as they needed to beat RCB on Tuesday night in their second consecutive home game. However, RCB's 199 powered by captain Smriti Mandhana's fifty and cameos from Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh proved to be good enough eventually for the defending champions to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

Mumbai Indians will now lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) in the eliminator on Thursday, March 13 while Delhi Capitals qualified for the final after topping the table for the third season in a row.