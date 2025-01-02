Thursday, January 02, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Najmul Hossain Shanto steps down as T20I captain of Bangladesh | Report

Najmul Hossain Shanto steps down as T20I captain of Bangladesh | Report

Najmul Hossain Shanto captained Bangladesh in 24 T20Is between 2023 and 2024. The southpaw won 10 games and lost 13, while one game could not yield a result. His win percentage as captain in the shortest format of the game is 41.66%.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Jan 02, 2025 10:42 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 11:03 IST
Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has stepped down as the captain of Bangladesh's T20I team but will most likely continue to lead in the ODI and the Test format. The southpaw had earlier expressed his desire to relinquish captaincy in all three formats but was reportedly talked out of it by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Shanto informed the BCB of his decision to quit the T20I captaincy and the board accepted it. Since Bangladesh are not slated to play a T20I anytime soon, the board has decided not to announce a captain at the moment.

"Shanto finally told us that he won't lead in the T20Is and we accepted it but as we don't have T20Is at the moment, we have time in hand and so we are not picking a new captain," a BCB official closer to the development told Cricbuzz. "If there is no injury issue Najmul will remain the captain in Test and ODIs and we have discussed it".

Meanwhile, Litton Das is the front-runner to replace Shanto as Bangladesh's captain in the shortest format of the sport. The wicketkeeper-batter recently led Bangladesh to a 3-0 series whitewash over West Indies in West Indies as captain. 

Shanto has a decent record as captain of Bangladesh in the T20I format. The southpaw led Bangladesh in 24 T20Is with 10 victories and 17 losses. He has a win percentage of 41.66% and a loss percentage of 54.16%. On the other hand, Litton has captained the Bangla Tigers in four games with three wins and a defeat.

Related Stories
Pat Cummins explains rationale behind Mitchell Marsh's snub for New Year's Test in Sydney vs India

Pat Cummins explains rationale behind Mitchell Marsh's snub for New Year's Test in Sydney vs India

Who is Beau Webster? Domestic star named in Australia's XI for Sydney Test ahead of Mitchell Marsh

Who is Beau Webster? Domestic star named in Australia's XI for Sydney Test ahead of Mitchell Marsh

Akash Deep ruled out of New Year's Test in Sydney with back injury, confirms head coach

Akash Deep ruled out of New Year's Test in Sydney with back injury, confirms head coach

Notably, Shanto is most likely to captain Bangladesh during their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Bangladesh have been placed in Group A alongside neighbours India, the defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand. They will begin their campaign against India in Dubai on February 20.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement