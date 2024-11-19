Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
'My retention wasn't about money': Rishabh Pant breaks silence on Delhi Capitals exit

Rishabh Pant was one of the high-profile names released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Pant has opened up for the first time after the retention announcement as he is set to go under the hammer for the first time in eight years. Pant is part of the first marquee list at the auction.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2024 11:54 IST
Rishabh Pant was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction

Former Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has opened up on his exit from the franchise for the first time since the retention announcement. Pant, who was part of the Capitals side for seven years and led the franchise in three seasons, was one of the high-profile names released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and now is touted to be probably the most expensive purchases in the tournament history. 

"My retention wasn’t about the money for sure that I can say," Pant said on X (previously Twitter) in response to Star Sports' Delhi Capitals preview ahead of the auction where Sunil Gavaskar suggested that there might be a disagreement between the two entities over retention amount.

"The auction dynamics are completely different, so we don't know how it will go. But what I feel is Delhi would certainly want Rishabh Pant back in their squad," Gavaskar on whether the Capitals would want to buy Pant back.

"Sometimes when the player is to be retained, there is talk between the franchise and the player about the fees, that are expected. As you can see some of the players, who have been retained by their franchise, have gone for more than say what the number one retention fee deduction would be.

"Maybe there was some disagreement over there. But my feeling is that Delhi definitely would want Rishabh Pant back because they need a captain as well," Gavaskar added.

