Mushfiqur Rahim had tried to hit teammate twice in the same match, another video goes viral

Former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim had to face a lot of heat on social media following his on-field gesture towards teammate Nasum Ahmed in a recent Bangabandhu T20 Cup encounter between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal.

During the 17th over of the second innings, Mushfiqur and Nasum, in an attempt to grab a catch, almost collided with each other on the field. Mushfiqur was successful in grabbing the catch. However, things got ugly after Mushfiqur nearly hit Nasum in the heat of the moment. Their teammates had to intervene to get the situation under control and the video went viral on social media in no time.

Following his on-field behaviour, Mushfiqur was also fined 25 per cent of the match fee. One demerit point was added to Mushfiqur’s disciplinary record, having found guilty of showing insulting gesture towards his teammate.

The ex-Bangladesh skipper also issued an apology on social media and promised to not repeat it in the future. However, hours after the happening, another video of Mushfiqur has appeared on social media where he's trying to hit Nasum. Mushfiqur had done the same thing to Nasum in the 13th over of the same innings when the latter was bowling the second over of his spell.

Afif Hossain, who struck a brilliant half-century in the match, guided the ball towards mid-wicket and tried to sneak a couple of runs. In response, Nasum and Mushfiqur sprinted towards the ball and the latter was successful to restrict Hossain to just a single.

Mushfiqur, unhappy with Nasum, lost his cool and threatened to throw a punch, which he repeated in the 17th over.

Not only once, Mushfiqur did it twice 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zpSriYRYhY — cricket videos (@middlestump5) December 16, 2020

"I have already apologized after the game to my fellow teammate Nasum. Secondly, I seek forgiveness from Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all," Mushfiqur had said on Instagram after his on-field spat.