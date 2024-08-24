Mushfiqur Rahim's 191 gives Bangladesh slight edge in first Test against Pakistan at the end of Day 4

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mushfiqur Rahim celebrating his century in Rawalpindi on August 24, 2024

Bangladesh dominated Day 4 of the first Test match against Pakistan with Mushfiqur Rahim playing a memorable innings in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The veteran wicketkeeper batter scored 191 runs and pulled off two crucial partnerships to help Bangladesh post a total of 565 in their first innings and gain a healthy lead of 113 runs.

Starting Day 4 from 316/6, Mushfiqur and Litton Das added only 16 runs before the latter lost his wicket to Naseem Shah. But Pakistan bowlers struggled to build momentum on a good start and were left frustrated by Mushfiqur throughout the day's play.

Mushfiqur played one of the best knocks of his career as he pulled off his 11th Test hundred and seemed on track for his fourth double ton. Mushfiqur and the spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz added a potential match-defining 196 runs for the seventh wicket with the latter scoring crucial 77 runs off 179 balls.

Mohammad Ali denied Mushfiqur his double ton by just nine runs and then Bangladesh were bowled out to 565 in 167.3 overs. Mushfiqur top-scored with 191 runs off 341 balls for the visiting side while Naseem Shah picked three wickets for the hosts.

With a crucial 113-run lead in the first innings, Shorifu lslam's further put Bangladesh ahead with Saim Ayub's early wicket in the third over. Pakistan managed to avoid losing more wickets in the losing stages and managed to score a total of 23/1 in 10 overs at the stumps on Day 4. Pakistan still trail by 94 runs going into the Day 5 on Sunday.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.