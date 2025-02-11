Mumbai Indians welcome Oval Invincibles to their 7-team roster, Surrey to retain majority stake

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/BCCI/IPL Mumbai Indians had completed the purchase of a 49 per cent stake in Oval Invincibles for over £60m

Surrey County Cricket Club is set to retain a controlling 51 per cent stake in the Hundred franchise Oval Invincibles after the ownership transfers to the club from the ECB at the end of 2025. Mumbai Indians owners, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) bought the 49 per cent stake after valuing the franchises for £123m. Surrey began the negotiations with Mumbai Indians on Monday, February 10 as the the five-time IPL winners welcomed the most successful franchise in the Hundred to their 7-team roster.

"We are glad to be part of Oval Invincibles—the most successful team in The Hundred—and welcome them into the Mumbai Indians family," Akash Ambani said in a Mumbai Indians statement. "England, with its rich cricketing culture, has always been special to the game. To have the iconic Oval, which has witnessed some of cricket’s greatest moments, as our home venue is truly special. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners, Surrey CCC, who share our passion and ethos for the sport."

Surrey CCC Chair Oli Slipper said, "We said at the outset that we wanted the best partner to ensure that Surrey continue to lead the way in English cricket and in Mumbai Indians that is what we have got. They share our passion for cricket, they own the biggest and most successful team in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians, and we believe this partnership will bring continued success to both Surrey CCC and our Hundred teams."

RISE Worldwide, RIL's subsidiary would be the club's preferred partner from 2026 onwards and the takeover is expected to be completed before the sixth edition of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians now have teams in four different continents across the world, with each of them having won titles - Mumbai Indians (men and women) in IPL and WPL, MI New York (MLC 2023), MI Emirates (ILT20 2024) and MI Cape Town (SA20 2025). The Invincibles across men's and women's competitions have won four titles (Women in 2021 and 2022 and Men in 2023 and 2024).

Thus far, three Hundred franchises have an IPL ownership acquiring stakes in them with Sanjiv Goenka (Lucknow Super Giants owner) valuing the Manchester Originals at £116m while Sunrisers Hyderabad owners (Sun Group) buying 100 per cent of the Yorkshire's Northern Superchargers. A couple of more IPL owners are expected to acquire stakes in the remaining two teams with Trent Rockets and Southern Brave set to undergo the sale process.