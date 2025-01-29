Mumbai Indians sign ex-Australian opener as assistant coach ahead of WPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nicole Bolton since retiring from all formats of the game in 2022 has taken up coaching roles in WBBL and domestic cricket in Australia

Mumbai Indians have signed former Australian opener Nicole Bolton as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Bolton, who has been an assistant coach for the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL and for South Australia women, will be joining the likes of Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Jhulan Goswami and Devika Palshikar in a star-studded coaching staff for the inaugural champions.

"Wishing Nicole Bolton the best of luck as she takes on the role of assistant coach with the Mumbai Indians for the 2025 WPL. We look forward to your return in March," Strikers wrote in a statement on X (previously Twitter.)

Bolton, who retired from all formats of the game in November 2022, had an emotional farewell in the WBBL final playing for the Sydney Sixers. Bolton then linked up with South Australia and the Strikers for the coaching roles and will add her valuable experience to the MI group. Bolton played 50 ODIs, three Tests and a couple of T20Is for Australia and was part of the legendary Australian women's team under Meg Lanning's leadership.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, after last year's disappointing exit in the eliminator, will be keen to tie up those loose holes. MI added South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and the U19 breakout star G Kamalini to their squad at the WPL 2025 auction. Mumbai Indians will kick off their WPL 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15. The tournament begins with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on the Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, SB Keerthana, G Kamalini, Nadine De Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari