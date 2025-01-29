Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mumbai Indians sign ex-Australian opener as assistant coach ahead of WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians sign ex-Australian opener as assistant coach ahead of WPL 2025

Nicole Bolton will join the likes of Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Jhulan Goswami and Devika Palshikar in a star-studded coaching staff ahead of WPL 2025. Mumbai Indians will begin their WPL 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on February 15 in Vadodara.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 29, 2025 15:16 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 15:54 IST
Nicole Bolton since retiring from all formats of the game
Image Source : GETTY Nicole Bolton since retiring from all formats of the game in 2022 has taken up coaching roles in WBBL and domestic cricket in Australia

Mumbai Indians have signed former Australian opener Nicole Bolton as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Bolton, who has been an assistant coach for the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL and for South Australia women, will be joining the likes of Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Jhulan Goswami and Devika Palshikar in a star-studded coaching staff for the inaugural champions.

"Wishing Nicole Bolton the best of luck as she takes on the role of assistant coach with the Mumbai Indians for the 2025 WPL. We look forward to your return in March," Strikers wrote in a statement on X (previously Twitter.) 

Bolton, who retired from all formats of the game in November 2022, had an emotional farewell in the WBBL final playing for the Sydney Sixers. Bolton then linked up with South Australia and the Strikers for the coaching roles and will add her valuable experience to the MI group. Bolton played 50 ODIs, three Tests and a couple of T20Is for Australia and was part of the legendary Australian women's team under Meg Lanning's leadership.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, after last year's disappointing exit in the eliminator, will be keen to tie up those loose holes. MI added South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and the U19 breakout star G Kamalini to their squad at the WPL 2025 auction. Mumbai Indians will kick off their WPL 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15. The tournament begins with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on the Gujarat Giants.

Related Stories
Varun Chakaravarthy storms into top 5 in latest T20I rankings after five-wicket haul vs England

Varun Chakaravarthy storms into top 5 in latest T20I rankings after five-wicket haul vs England

Hardik Pandya regains top spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

Hardik Pandya regains top spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

Tilak Varma climbs to number 2 in ICC T20I rankings after impressive show against England

Tilak Varma climbs to number 2 in ICC T20I rankings after impressive show against England

Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, SB Keerthana, G Kamalini, Nadine De Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement