Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale dies in New York after India vs Pakistan match

Follow us on Image Source : X/AMOL KALE Amol Kale dies.

Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale died in New York due to a cardiac arrest. The MCA president was in New York and went on to attend the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium alongside the other MCA office-bearers.

Kale, 47, went on to attend the India vs Pakistan game alongside MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat. He became the MCA president in October 2022. Under his tenure, the MCA decided to double the match fees of senior Mumbai players for the upcoming season 2024-25, after BCCI also doubled the fees of domestic players.

Another notable decision under his tenure was erecting a statue of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He became the MCA president in 2022 after beating former batter Sandeep Patil for the prestigious post. Under Kale's tenure, India recently held the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand in Mumbai in November 2023.

He was also a close associate of Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Kale was also a member of Tirupati Balaji Devasthan Trust and was vital in searching for land for Lord Shri Venkateswara Temple in Navi Mumbai.

Kale used to speak about the need to develop the domestic red-ball cricket. The MCA has also announced a prize money of Rs 5 crore to the Ranji Trophy's 2023-24 victorious team.

India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 after a spectacular defence of 119 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The Men in Blue were bowled out against the Men in Green for the first time in a T20I match.

Led by spectacular bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, the 2007 champions restricted the 2009 winners to 113/7 in their 20 overs.