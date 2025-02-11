Mumbai book semifinal spot in Ranji Trophy after come-from-behind win over Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane.

Mumbai, the Defending Ranji Trophy champions, have booked their spot in the semifinals after a stellar come-from-behind win against Haryana in the third quarterfinal at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, February 11.

Mumbai defeated Haryana by a healthy margin of 152 runs after recovering from a first-innings collapse. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team was reeling at 113/7 in the first innings when Shardul Thakur departed. However, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani stood tall to stitch a partnership of 165 runs to power Mumbai to 315. While both missed their deserving centuries with Tanush getting out on 97 and Mulani on 91, they did enough to bail the defending champions out of trouble.

Shardul Thakur then stepped up with the ball as he took a six-wicket haul to bowl Haryana out for 301. The batters didn't put a foot wrong in the second innings as Rahane slammed a hundred in his 200th first-class game, while Suryakumar Yadav hit 70 to take Mumbai to safe shores at 339, setting a target of 354.

Left-arm speedster Royston H Dias, Shardul and Kotian then took apart the Haryana line-up to bowl them out for 201 and set up a 152-run victory.

Vidarbha into semis after win over Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Vidarbha defeated Tamil Nadu in the second quarterfinal in the dying moments of the last day by 198 runs. Spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey struck thrice late on Day 4 to bowl Tamil Nadu for 202 in the 401-run chase.

With this win, Vidarbha have set a rematch of the 2023/24 season final in the semifinal of the current season. They will face the defending champions on February 17.