MS vs LQ, PSL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match Multan Sultans will aim to open their account after a wretched start to their campaign in the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League with three consecutive losses. The Sultans play a few games on a stretch at home and will hope that the home soil brings a few points and changes fortune for them.

Multan (Pakistan):

Multan Sultans, one of the most consistent teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in recent times, haven't gotten off to a start they would have liked in the ongoing season, but would hope that it changes as they begin their home stretch in Multan from Tuesday, April 22 onwards. Not much has worked for the Sultans in the tournament so far, with their bowling being the main culprit, after having conceded 200-plus scores in each of the three matches thus far - one in Karachi and the other two in Rawalpindi.

In one game, their batters clicked, the bowlers ended up conceding 236, with the Karachi Kings pulling off the third-highest chase in the tournament's history. The Sultans might be keen to bring someone like Chris Jordan in to shore up their batting, however, that would mean taking out one overseas player out of Shai Hope or Ashton Turner and trusting a domestic player to do the job with the bat.

The Sultans will be up against a solid Lahore Qalandars outfit, which has taken steam after beginning the tournament with a defeat. The addition of Rishad Hossain has worked wonders for the Qalandars while the consistent performances from their main batters in Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings and Abdullah Shafique have helped. Shaheen Afridi, the captain, is giving his side the powerplay wickets while Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi take care of the back-end and before going to Lahore, the Qalandars will be keen to end their away run for a while on a high.

My Dream11 team for PSL 2025 Match 12, MS vs LQ

Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Fakhar Zaman (c), Sam Billings (vc), Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, David Willey, Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi

Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Ashton Turner, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Akif Javed

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi