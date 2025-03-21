MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard catch up ahead of high octane clash in IPL 2025 | WATCH Former India skipper MS Dhoni was captured meeting up with Kieron Pollard as Chennai Super Kings are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2025.

The stage is set for the commencement of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. After Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener of the tournament on March 22, the next day will see Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad before Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians in the much-anticipated encounter.

Two of the joint most successful sides in the tournament’s history, CSK and MI will face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23, and the game would be another meeting up between stalwarts MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, both of whom are respective legends for their sides in the IPL.

Ahead of the clash between MI and CSK, MS Dhoni managed to capture the headlines after the former India skipper was captured catching up with Kieron Pollard, who is the current batting coach of Mumbai Indians. The clip of the same was shared by Chennai Super Kings across their social media handles, as both Dhoni and Pollard were seen sharing a hug and having a fun conversation.

With Chennai all set to begin their campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians, many eyes are already set upon MS Dhoni. The former India international is expected to play his last IPL season in 2025 and call it quits after the upcoming campaign.

Dhoni’s retirement has been a heavily discussed topic for quite some time now. Many expected Dhoni to retire after winning the IPL 2023, but the 43-year-old went on to play in 2024 and is once again set to compete in 2025. Nearing an age of 44, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and opined that the IPL 2025 could be MS Dhoni’s final year in the tournament and even stated that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad would be under pressure to carry forward Dhoni’s legacy.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has got the opportunity to lead an incredible franchise. Although he gets acceptance, everyone gave him love when Dhoni gave the captaincy to him with his own hands; he has to carry the legacy forward. So that pressure will definitely be there. They are okay with it even though the first season might not have been good and you didn't qualify,” Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.