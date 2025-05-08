MS Dhoni creates history, achieves massive feat with unbeaten knock against Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni achieved a massive feat with his unbeaten knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Dhoni went unbeaten on a score of 17 runs in the clash.

Chennai Super Kings managed to break their losing streak with a brilliant win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides faced off in game 57 of the tournament at the Eden Gardens on May 7. The clash saw Kolkata Knight Riders coming in to bat first.

Thanks to resilient innings by Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to post a total of 179 runs in the first innings of the game.

As CSK came out to chase down the target, the side got off to a horrid start as both openers departed for a duck. With the top order failing to make an impact, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and MS Dhoni helped the five-time champions chase down the target and eventually win the game by two wickets.

It is worth noting that MS Dhoni went unbeaten in the run chase, scoring 17 runs in 18 deliveries. In his unbeaten knock, the CSK skipper went on to register a massive record. Through his innings, Dhoni became the player with the most not outs in the IPL. This was Dhoni’s 100th innings in the IPL, where he went unbeaten, which is the most for any player in the IPL.

Speaking of the game between KKR and CSK, after the defending champions posted 179 runs in the first innings, it was the knock of Urvil Patel, who scored 31 runs in 11 deliveries, that stabilised the innings for Chennai. Furthermore, Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis scored 45 and 52 runs, respectively. In the end, Chennai Super Kings chased down the target in 19.4 overs, winning the game by two wickets.

The loss of Kolkata Knight Riders could come to haunt them later on, considering that the side needed to win the game to make a better case for the playoff qualification.

Players with most not outs in the IPL:

MS Dhoni: 100

Ravindra Jadeja: 80

Kieron Pollard: 52

Dinesh Karthik: 50

David Miller: 49