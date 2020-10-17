IPL 2020: MS Dhoni reveals Dwayne Bravo wasn't fit to bowl final over in loss to Delhi Capitals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings slumped to their sixth defeat of the season when they lost out to a confident Delhi Capitals, riding high on Shikhar Dhawan's maiden IPL ton in Sharjah on Saturday.

However, the MS Dhoni-led outfit almost pulled a rabbit out of the hat when Sam Curran brought them back in the game with just giving four runs in the penultimate over to leave capital side in a spot of bother; needing 17 runs of the last over.

However, Dhoni's decision to give the last over to Ravindra Jadeja instead of his trusted death over specialist Dwayne Bravo backfired after the left-arm spinner conceded three sixes to Axar Patel in the over to lose the game.

Dhoni, however, revealed that he didn't have much of a choice at the end as Bravo was unfit at the fag end of the innings, forcing MSD to choose between Jadeja and Karn Sharma, with the latter proving expensive on the day.

"Bravo was not fit, he went out and was really not able to come back. That was the reason we had to bowl (Jadeja). The option was between Karn and Jaddu so I went ahead with Jaddu," MSD said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The wicket-keeper batsman also praised Dhawan for his century but felt the wicket was slightly easier to bat in the first innings.

"The wicket behaved slightly better in the second innings, it came on slightly better which made it slightly easy for the batsmen. But overall, we can't really take the credit away from Shikhar, he batted really well and was supported really well by the other batters," he said.

