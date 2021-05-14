Image Source : TWITTER/MDSIRAJOFFICIAL Mohammed Siraj extends Eid wishes, pens down touching message while remembering late father

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Friday extended wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr along with penning down an emotional message for his father, who passed away earlier this year.

Siraj, who was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before this year's IPL edition was shelved indefinitely, took to social media to write, "EID UL FITR MUBARAK. Maa baap saath ho tou har din Eid jaisa hota hai aur na ho tou EID ka din bhi udaas dikhta hai. Miss you Pappa"

The 27-year-old pacer was on international duty with the Indian team in Australia when his father passed away. Despite being given the option of returning home to attend the burial of his father, Siraj chose to stay back as it would've involved quarantine complications. He finished with 13 wickets -- most by an Indian bowler in the red-ball series Down Under.

"It was a tough situation, dad’s demise. I got strength after talking to mom and my focus was to realize dad’s dream. I got mentally strong with their support. I felt that whatever was dad’s desire, I have to fulfill that. It got fulfilled," Siraj had said on his decision to stay back in Australia.

Mohammed Shami also recalled his childhood on the occasion and spoke about his mother's Biryani. In a video shared by Punjab Kings, Shami, Sarfaraz Khan, and Shahrukh Khan reminisced their childhood.

"When we were young, those who didn't keep roza were the first ones to get ready because they waited a long time for the festival. It used to feel really nice as guests would come home for a get-together and we would enjoy a lot.

"Eid is always celebrated nicely, all of us embracing and hugging each other. As far as the memories are concerned, we could see happiness during such festivals," said Shami in the video.

"Talking about food during Eid, we had phirni and sevai was always there in sweets. As for me, I have always been a fan of biryani, so we would wait anxiously for Eid. Friends would always request for biryani because my mother makes really good biryani. From Punjab Kings, me and my family, I'd like to wish Eid Mubarak to all of you. Stay safe and stay home," he further said.