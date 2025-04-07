Mohammed Siraj achieves his career-best figures in IPL, goes past Shami, Rashid Khan in elite lists for GT Mohammed Siraj continued his terrific run for the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL, achieving his career-best figures at his home ground in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. Siraj's second consecutive Player of the Match award helped Gujarat Titans win three matches in a row.

Mohammed Siraj after no cricket since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy apart from a match in Ranji Trophy, has taken to bowling for a new side in the ongoing IPL like fish to water. Following a Player of the Match performance for the Gujarat Titans against his former side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on a ground where he bowled for the better part of the last seven seasons, Siraj achieved his best figures in the IPL at his home ground in Hyderabad, dismantling the famed batting line-up of the Orange Army on Sunday, April 6.

Siraj potentially killed the game in the powerplay for the Gujarat Titans sending back both the SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma before ending up with figures of 4/17, his best in the IPL history while completing a century of wickets in the tournament. Siraj's 4/17 was also the best figures by a Gujarat Titans bowler at a ground not named Narendra Modi Stadium. While Mohit Sharma's 5/10 are the best figures by a GT bowler in the IPL, Siraj took the cake for away from home, surpassing Rashid Khan's 4/24 in Pune in 2022.

Siraj's figures were also the best by a GT bowler against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourth year running for the franchise as he went past Mohammed Shami's 4/21.

Best figures for Gujarat Titans in IPL

5/10 - Mohit Sharma vs MI, Ahmedabad 2023

4/11 - Mohammed Shami vs DC, Ahmedabad 2023

4/17 - Mohammed Siraj vs SRH, Hyderabad 2025

4/21 - Mohammed Shami vs SRH, Ahmedabad 2023

4/24 - Rashid Khan vs LSG, Pune 2022

Best figures for a GT bowler vs SRH in IPL

4/17 - Mohammed Siraj, Hyderabad 2025

4/21 - Mohammed Shami, Ahmedabad 2023

4/28 - Mohit Sharma, Ahmedabad 2023

Pat Cummins tried his best with an unbeaten 9-ball 22-run cameo for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, pushing the team's score beyond 150. It was a slow wicket sure but it wasn't a 150-155 wicket and even though the Titans also lost a couple of early wickets in the powerplay Washington Sundar's promotion up the order on his GT debut with skipper Shubman Gill playing anchor made it quite comfortable for the visitors to chase down the total and get their third win on the trot.