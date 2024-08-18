Mohammed Shami set to return after 11 months on sidelines; likely to feature in Ranji Trophy games, reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami during the World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15, 2023

In a major boost to the Indian cricket team, the experienced pacer Mohammed Shami is set to return to competitive cricket in October. Shami is yet to play any form of cricket in 2024 as he continues to recover from ankle surgery but is reportedly expected to feature in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches for Bengal starting on October 11.

The 33-year-old Shami last played for India during their heartbreaking World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia in November last year. He underwent an ankle surgery and has been on the sidelines since then.

According to a report from the PTI, the star pacer is likely to play Bengal's opening two matches in the Ranji Trophy. Bengal will kick off their campaign against Uttar Pradesh on October 11 and next face Bihar on October 19. Shami is expected to feature in the first or both matches to regain match fitness.

India host New Zealand for three Tests starting on October 19 in Bengaluru and Shami is likely to miss the opening match. He might return to international scenes for the second and third Test against New Zealand and is tipped to feature in the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.

More to follow...