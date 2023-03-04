Saturday, March 04, 2023
     
  5. IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Shami likely to return in playing XI, Siraj set to miss out

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: March 04, 2023 16:45 IST
Mohammed Shami in action
Image Source : AP Mohammed Shami in action

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the fourth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, beginning on March 9. India's star speedster Mohammed Shami is likely to make a return in the Playing XI after being rested in the Indore Test for workload management.

The Indian team management, in consultation with medical staff, has made a decision to space out the pace bowlers who are a part of the ODI World Cup squad and will play IPL regularly. Therefore, Shami was rested in the third Test which India lost by 9 wickets. In the Test played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Umesh Yadav was drafted in as the second pacer after Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj likely to miss cut in Playing XI

With Siraj only needed for 24 overs in the first three games and is likely to feature in all three ODIs to be played against Australia between March 17 to 22, he is likely to be out of the playing XI of the final game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

Shami, who has been the best pacer on view across both teams with seven scalps from 30 odd overs that he has bowled, will be needed on a dry surface in the 4th Test, which might be conducive for reverse swing.

India and World Test Championship final:

India will want to win the match which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in order to seal their berth at the WTC final. In case India fail to do so, they will need New Zealand to avoid a whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka. While Australia have already sealed their place in the WTC final, Sri Lanka can pip India in the second spot only if they whitewash the Black Caps 2-0.

Also Read: ICC gives "poor" rating to Indore pitch after 3rd Test between India and Australia

