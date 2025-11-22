Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep named in Bengal's SMAT squad; Nitish Rana to lead Delhi Mohammed Shami is among the 17 players named in Bengal's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Meanwhile, Delhi have also named their squad with Nitish Rana named captain for the domestic premier T20 competition.

New Delhi:

Out-of-favour India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep have been named in Bengal's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which gets underway from November 26. Shami is currently running out of the Indian team in all formats despite being a regular face in the domestic circuit. Meanwhile, Delhi have also named their squad for the premier domestic T20 competition as Nitish Rana has been named captain.

Shami has not played for India since the Champions Trophy 2025. However, he has been playing in domestic cricket regularly and wants to make a comeback. The speedster played four of the first five rounds in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and has now been picked in the SMAT squad alongside Akash, who is also in India's Test squad for the ongoing series against South Africa.

Shami is still looking to play for India. "My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the India team. It's not my job to update selectors on fitness," Shami had said earlier during the Ranji Trophy.

The squad will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, with the likes of Abishek Porel and Shahbaz Ahmed also present.

Delhi name SMAT squad, Nitish Rana to lead

Meanwhile, Delhi have also named their squad for the SMAT with Nitish Rana set to lead the team. Ayush Badoni and Yash Dhull captained the team in the Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi could not find a place in the squad of 23. It is not known whether he is injured or has been dropped.

The squad features top Delhi players like Priyansh Arya, Badoni, Dhull and Anuj Rawat, among others. Delhi, coached by former India spinner Sarandeep Singh, are placed in Group D alongside Jharkhand, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, and Tripura, and all their matches will be played in Ahmedabad.

Bengal squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sudip Gharami, Abishek Porel (WK), Shakir Habib Gandhi (WK), Yuvraj Keswani, Priyanshu Srivastav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pradipta Pramanik, Writtick Chatterjee, Karan Lal. Saksham Chaudhary, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Yudhajit Guha, Shreyan Chakraborty.

Delhi squad: Nitish Rana (captain), Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Ayush Badoni, Arpit Rana, Ayush Doseja, Mayank Rawat, Tejasvi (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Yash Dhull, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Dagar, Yash Bhatia, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Harsh Tyagi, Suyash Sharma, Prince Yadav, Money Grewal, Rohan Rana, Dhruv Kaushik, Aryan Rana, Vaibhav Kandpal.