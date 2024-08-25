Mohammad Rizwan sets new all-time Test record despite embarrassing loss for Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammad Rizwan during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024

Pakistan cricket team witnessed their first-ever defeat against Bangladesh in red-ball cricket history after losing the opening Test match of the series on Sunday, August 25. Mushfiqur's big century overpowered Mohammad Rizwan's heroics in Rawalpindi as Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets.

Rizwan recorded his highest Test score of 171* in the first innings to help Pakistan declare on 448 and then displayed his batting skills again in the second innings with a fifty. Rizwan top-scored in both innings but lacked support from his teammates to avoid a defeat.

Pakistan witnessed their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in Tests at home but Rizwan entered the history books for his impressive innings across the first Test match. Rizwan scored 222 in two innings to break Taslim Arif's all-time record for the most runs by a Pakistani wicketkeeper in a Test match. Only three Pakistani wicketkeepers have managed to score 200-plus runs in a Test match.

Most runs by a wicketkeeper in a Test match for Pakistan

222 (171* & 51) - Mohammad Rizwan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2024 210 (210* & DNB) - Taslim Arif vs Australia, Faisalabad, 1980 209 (209 & 0) - Imtiaz Ahmed vs New Zealand, Lahore, 1955 197 (150 & 47*) - Rashid Latif vs West Indies, Sharjah, 2002 196 (78 & 118) -Sarfaraz Ahmed vs West Indies, Karachi, 2023

After smashing 171* off 239 balls in the first innings, he also set a new record for the highest score in a Test innings by a wicketkeeper in World Test Championship history. He broke India's Rishabh Pant's record of 146 runs against England in 2022.

The 32-year-old now boasts a 40-plus average across all formats of international cricket as he proved his worth in red-ball cricket after his remarkable consistency in ODIs and T20Is in the last couple of years.