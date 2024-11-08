Mohammad Rizwan creates history for Pakistan, equals Adam Gilchrist's all-time record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Mohammad Rizwan and Adam Gilchrist.

Pakistan's newly-appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has created history. During the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in Adelaide, the wicketkeeper batter achieved what no other Pakistan player has ever done on the cricket field.

Pakistan, who opted to bowl first, were under the pump as they had lost the first ODI a few days ago. But Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf were right on the money. The visitors kept chipping away with wickets and Rizwan complemented them well with as many as six catches behind the wickets.

Rizwan has broken the all-time Pakistan record for most catches taken by a player in an away ODI innings. His six grabs took him past former wicketkeeper batter Moin Khan, who had picked five catches in a game against Zimbabwe in Harare.

With this, he has also equalled Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist in this tally. The former Aussie stumper had grabbed six catches on as many as three occasions previously. He had taken six catches against South Africa (Cape Town), Sri Lanka (Colombo) and India (Vadodara).

Most catches by a player in an away ODI match:

1 - Adam Gilchrist: 6 catches vs South Africa in Cape Town

2 - Adam Gilchrist: 6 catches vs Sri Lanka in Colombo

3 - Adam Gilchrist: 6 catches vs India in Vadodara

4 - Mohammad Rizwan: 6 catches vs Australia in Adelaide

5 - Rod Marsh: 5 catches vs England in Leeds

6 - Moin Khan: 5 catches vs Zimbabwe in Harare

Rizwan had a brilliant day behind the wickets. While his bowlers were on fire, the newly-appointed skipper helped them bowl the Aussies out for just 163. He grabbed the catches of Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Steven Smith, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Rizwan could have grabbed a seventh one too and created the all-time record for most catches in an ODI innings but he dropped an easy one of Adam Zampa off Naseem Shah.

Pakistan won the match with ease as they chased down the 164-run target with nine wickets in hand. Openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique took the game away with their 137-run stand. Ayub was dismissed on 82, however, Shafique and Babar Azam went unbeaten on 64 and 15.