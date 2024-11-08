Mohammad Nabi set to retire after ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Nabi celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Afghanistan's veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi is all set to retire from ODI cricket after the completion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Naseeb Khan, chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the news to Cricbuzz.

The chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revealed that the former captain has informed the board officials about his decision. However, Naseeb also mentioned that the senior pro is likely to continue playing T20Is for Afghanistan.

"Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and he informed the board about his desire," Naseeb told Cricbuzz. "He told me few months back that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy and we welcome his decision. After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that, he is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now," he added.

More to follow.........