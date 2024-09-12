Mohammad Amir breaks Indian bowler's record after bowling only 15 balls in CPL 2024 clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Amir

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is currently featuring in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. He delivered only 2.3 overs for his team in the loss to Barbados Royals and conceded only 11 runs without picking up a wicket. It was a decent spell in the evening from him before rain played spoilsport and had also delivered a maiden over earlier in the innings.

It was Amir's 25th maiden over in T20 cricket and in this aspect, he surpassed India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has delivered 24 maidens in the shortest format of the game. Among fast bowlers, the left-arm pacer from Pakistan has the most maidens in T20s now while in the overall list, he is at the third position.

Amir has played 302 matches so far picking 347 wickets at an economy of 7.21. These are great numbers for a bowler in the format where batsmen enjoy favourable pitches on most occasions. As for Bhunveshwar, like Amir, he also opens the bowling attack for most teams in the format and has picked up 299 wickets in 286 T20 matches so far.

Among bowlers to deliver the most maidens, Jasprit Bumrah is at fifth place with 22 maiden overs in 233 matches so far and can go past both Amir and Bhuvneshwar probably in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Sunil Narine of the West Indies and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh are on top of this list having bowled 30 and 26 maiden overs in their T20 career so far.

Bowlers with most maiden overs in T20 cricket

Player Maiden Overs Bowled Sunil Narine 30 Shakib Al Hasan 26 Mohammad Amir 25 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 24 Jasprit Bumrah 22

Mohammad Amir will next aim to go past Shakib Al Hasan but for that to happen, the Pakistan cricketer will have to up his game and pick more wickets as well. He hasn't been in great form in CPL 2024 having picked up only five wickets in seven matches so far even as his team Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is struggling.