Mohamed Enaan's late heroics in vain as India fall short in their U19 Asia Cup opener against Pakistan

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling 44-run win over India in their opening match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday. Opener Shahzaib Khan scored 159 runs off 147 balls to help Pakistan post a big total of 281 for 7 while batting first and then pacer Ali Raza picked 3 wickets to bowl out India to 237.

Nikhil Kumar scored 67 runs off 77 balls to keep India alive in the tough chase and then Mohamed Ennan, batting at no.10, managed to drag the game to the wire. But Pakistan survived a late scare after captain Saad Baig ran out Enaan on a controversial decision to get his team off to a flying start in the tournament in the UAE.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Openers Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan proved their captain's decision to bat first correct by producing a brilliant 160-run stand for the first wicket, the highest-ever partnership for the first wicket in the India vs Pakistan U19 matches.

The 18-year-old Shahzaib top-scored with 159 runs off 147 balls with the help of 5 fours and 10 sixes while Usman scored 60 runs off 94 balls. Indian bowlers were managed to make a good comeback with the right-arm fast bowler Samarth Nagraj taking 3 wickets and the rising teenager Ayush Mhatre clinching two.

India struggled for a positive start while chasing as the 13-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed on just one run. Mhatre was off to a promising start but threw away his wicket while attempting a big shot.

Pakistan bowlers were quick to take control of the game and kept taking regular wickets. Nikhil Kumar staged India's fightback by scoring 67 runs off 77 balls he didn't get any support from the other end and India were bowled out to just 238 in 47.1 overs.

India U19 Playing XI: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), Harvansh Singh (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha.

Pakistan U19 Playing XI: Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig (c & wk), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan.