MNR vs NOS, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

Manchester Originals finally opened their account, albeit a bit too late for them, in the men's Hundred 2024. The ship has sailed for the Originals for this year's competition, however, they can still ruin the party for some teams as they did for the London Spirit in the last match. The Spirit followed the Originals in becoming the second team to be knocked out of the competition and now the last year's runners-up have a chance to rock the Northern Superhchargers' boat, who suddenly have had a loss and a washed-out game.

Captain Phil Salt vowed to spoil the others' parties and what better than your local rivals? The Superchargers start as favourites with a better all-round balance and strength in the side but with Salt returning to form, Harry Brook and Co will just have to be a little more careful as the Originals have nothing to lose and these teams can be dangerous.

Superchargers will need their batters to do a bit more as a unit. There has been Nicholas Pooran doing the job in a couple of games, skipper Brook was magnificent in a couple of but collectively they haven't fired and with Ben Stokes at the top of the order, and on a good pitch at Old Trafford, coach Andrew Flintoff will hope that Sunday is the day.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2024 Match 27, MNR vs NOS

Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Sikandar Raza, Paul Walter, Harry Brook, Mitchell Santner, Adil Rashid (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (w/c), Matthew Hurst, Max Holden, Wayne Madsen, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Thomas Aspinwall, Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Northern Superchargers: Matt Short, Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (w), Harry Brook (c), Ollie Robinson, Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, Jordan Clark, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley