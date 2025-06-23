MLC 2025: Alex Hales becomes first English batter to achieve historic feat with resounding win against Seattle

Dallas:

Seattle Orcas locked horns with LA Knight Riders in game 12 of the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Monday, June 22. Where LA Knight Riders secured a comfortable win in the clash, it was the side’s batter, Alex Hales , who captured the limelight.

It is worth noting that the clash against Seattle Orcas was the 500th T20 match of Alex Hales’ career. He became the very first batter to achieve the feat and the seventh overall player. He joined the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Shoaib Malik, and many more stars in the list.

Interestingly, in the 500 T20 matches that Hales has played, the star batter has amassed 13,730 runs to his name and has maintained an average of 29.91 runs. He has hit 7 centuries and 86 half-centuries in the format as well.

LA Knight Riders made quick work of Seattle Orcas in Dallas

Speaking of the game between Knight Riders and Orcas, the clash saw Orcas batting first and getting off to a good start. Openers Shayan Jahangir and David Warner scored 26 and 38 runs, respectively. Aaron Jones amassed 44 runs on the board, alongside Shimron Hetmyer adding 19 runs on the board, as Orcas posted a total of 177 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Knight Riders, Andre Russell was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Corné Dry, Shadley van Schalkwyk, and Jason Holder took one wicket each. Aiming to chase down the target, LAKR got off to a horrid start as opener Alex Hales departed on a score of one run. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse after Nitish Kumar was dismissed on a score of one run as well. However, opener Unmukt Chand played a resilient knock, scoring 86 runs in 58 deliveries. Furthermore, Saif Badar added 54 runs on the board as LA Knight Riders chased down the target and won the game by six wickets.