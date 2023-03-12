MIW vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai face Alyssa Healy's UP in Brabourne MIW vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Mumbai look to continue their unbeaten run while UP aim to steal their streak as Brabourne Stadium is set for the high-voltage clash. Follow for the Latest Updates, Ball by ball commentary.