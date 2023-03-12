Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MIW vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai face Alyssa Healy's UP in Brabourne

MIW vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai face Alyssa Healy's UP in Brabourne

MIW vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Mumbai look to continue their unbeaten run while UP aim to steal their streak as Brabourne Stadium is set for the high-voltage clash. Follow for the Latest Updates, Ball by ball commentary.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: March 12, 2023 18:05 IST
Mumbai face UP
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai face UP

MIW vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai face Alyssa Healy's UP in Brabourne

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai and Alyssa Healy's UP clash in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League. Mumbai look to continue their unbeaten run while UP aim to steal their streak as Brabourne Stadium is set for the high-voltage clash. 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News