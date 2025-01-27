Mitchell Owen's carnage against Sydney Thunder powers Hobart Hurricanes to maiden Big Bash League title

Monday, January 27, 2025
     
Hobart Hurricanes chased down the 183-run target in 14.1 overs as Mitchell Owen's hundred set the perfect platform for a comfortable chase. The Hurricanes have become the champions of the Big Bash League for the third time after two failed attempts in the finals.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 27, 2025 16:43 IST, Updated : Jan 27, 2025 16:43 IST
Young Australian opening batter Mitchell Owen unleashed his beast mode in the Big Bash League 2024/25 final to power Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden trophy with a win over Sydney Thunder on Monday, January 27. 

After falling short on the final hurdle twice before, Hurricanes managed to cross the line in their third final as they gunned down a 183-run target with ease against the David Warner-led Thunder line-up at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Warner's first stint as captain after his leadership ban was lifted fell one step short of the glory.

More to follow...

