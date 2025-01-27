Mitchell Owen's carnage against Sydney Thunder powers Hobart Hurricanes to maiden Big Bash League title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Owen.

Young Australian opening batter Mitchell Owen unleashed his beast mode in the Big Bash League 2024/25 final to power Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden trophy with a win over Sydney Thunder on Monday, January 27.

After falling short on the final hurdle twice before, Hurricanes managed to cross the line in their third final as they gunned down a 183-run target with ease against the David Warner-led Thunder line-up at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Warner's first stint as captain after his leadership ban was lifted fell one step short of the glory.

More to follow...