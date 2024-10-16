Mitchell Marsh prepares for new role ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy after injury to Camron Green

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Marsh during a practice session.

Mitchell Marsh is ready to share the bowling workload in the upcoming edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will start preparing for the same by getting enough overs under his belt in the Sheffield Shield.

Marsh wants to get into his bowling rhythm while playing for Western Australia but has confirmed that he "won't bowl too much" so that he keeps himself fresh for the marquee series.

"I won't bowl too much for WA, it's all part of the building process to get ready for that first Test," Marsh told reporters in Perth at the launch of the 2025-26 Ashes fixtures. "It's been a slow build. I've been really well looked after by Cricket Australia, Ronnie (Head coach Andrew McDonald) and Patty (Pat Cummins), with our planning and when I bowl.

"I love bowling, so I'm looking forward to bowling for Western Australia this week and build from there."

Marsh is cognizant of the fact that being the premier allrounder, he'll have to fill in to give his pacers some breathing space during the Test matches.

"I see the allrounder role as being really important, especially for when our bowlers need a bit of a break. I think if you look back at the last few seasons, our allrounders have bowled maybe 10 to 13 overs a game, which is not really a lot.

"But those 10 to 13 overs can be really important. So for me, it's about preparing to bowl as much as I can, as much as Patty needs me to," he added.

Marsh is gutted for Green but wants him to make a resounding come back once recuperates from the injury and rehab.

"From all reports he's pretty good, initially there is always a shock. It all happened pretty quickly," Marsh mentioned. "Certainly with stress fractures they can be quite a gradual thing, but this one came pretty quickly.

"Someone like Cam with his attitude towards the game, he loves it. The thought of missing that much cricket is probably a little daunting for him, but he's accepted it now and as an athlete you go through these things.

"It's an opportunity for him to come back better and I have no doubt that he will."