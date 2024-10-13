Mickey Arthur offers solutions to Pakistan's ongoing decline in international circuit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mickey Arthur.

Renowned coach Mickey Arthur has shared his point of view on the ongoing decline of cricket in Pakistan and suggested solutions to a few long-standing problems.

Arthur took to X, formerly Twitter, and refuted all the talks around the lack of talent in Pakistan and blamed the "inconsistency around selection" for the underwhelming results.

"Just a few thoughts as a follower of Pakistan cricket! 1. The players are very very skilled and are the right ones. 2. The inconsistency around selection, environment and administration plays a role in team morale, give the players structure and they will perform!" Arthur captioned his post.

The former head coach and Director of Pakistan cricket also slammed the media for their "vile rhetoric" and cautioned the players to remain down to earth and not get carried away by their success.

"3. The vile rhetoric from media and media-driven agendas do not help! 4. The promotion of players by player agents or media makes the player sometimes think he is way more important than he is in reality creating a false view!" Arthur mentioned in his post.

Notably, Arthur was sacked as Team Director after Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 debacle. Pakistan had failed to make it to the semifinals of the tournament in India and Babar Azam was the captain of the side.

However, Arthur also enjoyed a wonderful time with the team when a Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan clinched the ICC Champions Trophy by beating India in the final in 2017. Arthur was the head coach of that team and had played an instrumental role in their success.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are battling at home against England in a three-match Test series and are 1-0 behind after losing the first Test in Multan by an innings and 47 runs.

The second Test will be played at the same venue and the selectors are yet to announce the squad for the same.