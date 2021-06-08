Michael Vaughan backs pacer Ollie Robinson over offensive tweets controversy: He should play against India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ollie Robinson

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan has backed Ollie Robinson to play the Test series against India, saying that the ECB has dealt with the pacer's situation in a 'fair' way.

Robinson was suspended from international cricket pending an investigation after his tweets, posted when he was a teenager, resurfaced on the opening day of the Test at Lord's in London.

Robinson made his Test debut in the first match of the series against New Zealand, taking seven wickets across two innings and also hitting 42 in England's first innings.

"I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should," tweeted Vaughan on Tuesday.

"England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013," said a statement from ECB.

"He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county," added the statement.

Robinson had last week apologized for his tweets between 2012 and 2014 that led to controversy.

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist," he had said in a statement.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets," added the right-arm speedster Robinson in the statement.