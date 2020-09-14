Jofra Archer hits back at Michael Holding over Black Lives Matter comment

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jofra Archer.

English all rounder Jofra Archer disagreed with West Indian great Micheal Holding’s comment that England players have now stopped taking a knee during matches as a gesture of support to Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The 25-year-old pacer said Holding’s comments are harsh and is not aware of the reality. "We have not forgotten, no one here has forgotten about Black Lives Matter," Archer was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I think it is a bit harsh for Michael Holding to not do some research before criticising.

"I'm pretty sure he doesn't know what is going on behind the scenes. I don't think he has spoken to (CB chief executive) Tom Harrison.”

The Barbados-born England fast bowler further said: “I have spoken to Tom and we have stuff running in the background.”

Archer who faced racial abuse by fans in New Zealand during England’s tour, urged social media platforms to put an end to racial abuse.

"I think a lot of stuff is being put into place now," said Archer. "People can be prosecuted a bit easier, though I think it may have to go a bit further as some people are still a bit worried of what could happen to them.

"As long as there is social media and the person doesn't have to confront you I think it will still go on. All we can do is try and act accordingly, report it and do what's best."

Archer, who recently was man of the match in England’s win over Australia in second ODI, said he is mentally strong to deal with racial abuse but showed concern for mentally fragile people.

"I think I am strong enough to deal with it but what happens when they start targeting someone who is not as mentally strong and it starts affecting them? We have to try and stamp it out as much as possible," he said.

"I saw one lady comment about my chain but chains have nothing to do with cricket and if she knew me she would know I have had my chain since I was 14 or 15. You can't make everyone happy but the majority are happy and that makes me happy," he concluded.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage