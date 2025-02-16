Michael Clarke picks India as favourites for Champions Trophy 2025, brands ace all-rounder as X-factor

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Michael Clarke

The latest edition of the Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick off on February 19. The marquee event is being held in Pakistan and in the UAE, and the fans have been gearing up to witness the eight best teams in world cricket take on each other in a bid to get their hands on the marquee title.

Ahead of the start of the season, many eyes will be set upon the Indian team. Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India are certainly a side that can go all the way in the competition, and the same was the opinion of former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke.

Taking centre stage, Clarke branded the Men in Blue as the favourites for the Champions Trophy 2025. He also shared his thoughts on the side missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the tournament. “I think there's no doubt about it they'll miss Bumrah. I think he is a huge loss. But you look through that squad, it is so strong. I think India are the favourites even without Bumrah. I've got them in my top four. Shubman Gill's been in good form. Rohit Sharma, a hundred a couple of games ago, so he's back in form. I still think they're the favourites to win the Champions Trophy,” Clarke said in the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Furthermore, Clarke talked about which player could bring the X-factor within the Men in Blue, and the World Cup winning captain was quick to name star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the player who could make a difference for the side.

“The one for me that I think they missed through the Australian summer, who is a part of their shorter format, is Hardik Pandya. I think he's a superstar. I think he's an x-factor, and I think he will have a huge tournament. So I'm saying India are the favourites and they're in my top four,” Clarke said.