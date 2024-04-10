MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 25 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the IPL 2024

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Two struggling sides Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season in their last game against Delhi Capitals. Suryakumar Yadav failed to impress on his return to competitive cricket but Mumbai recorded an easy 29-run win while defending 234 runs at home.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli's century was vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to defend 183 against Rajasthan Royals in their last match in Jaipur. Despite Kohli's red-hot form, the Royal Challengers are struggling for consistency this season with just one win in their opening five games.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 25th T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandy, Romario Shepherd, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yash Dayal

MI vs RCB Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Virat Kohli: The star batter registered an unbeaten century in the last game against Rajasthan Royals to continue his red-hot form in the IPL 2024. Kolhi is leading the scoring chart this season with 316 runs in five innings and boasts an impressive record against Mumbai Indians with the highest 910 runs in 33 innings so far.

Rohit Sharma: The former Mumbai Indians skipper top-scored with 49 runs against Delhi Capitals in the last game. Rohit has been excellent at the top and has an impressive record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the past with 793 runs in 31 innings with seven fifties.

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 19 probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.