MI vs LSG head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 45 With Mumbai Indians all set to host Lucknow Super Giants in game 45 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming clash between both sides.

Game 45 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Mumbai Indians locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27, and the clash could be a thrilling one as both MI and LSG have been in good form as of late.

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians currently occupy fourth place in the standings. In the nine matches that they have played, MI have won five and have lost four matches in the process. Despite a shaky start to their campaign, the Hardik Pandya-led side has made a comeback.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have had a roller coaster of a season so far. With five wins and four losses as well, LSG have occupied sixth place in the standings with 10 points to their name. The side will hope to register a win against MI and move up in the standings.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have taken on each other in the IPL 6 times. Mumbai Indians have won the tie 5 times, whereas Lucknow Super Giants have won the clash 1 time.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

LSG IPL 2025 squad: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayudh Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.