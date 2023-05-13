MI vs GT: Rashid Khan creates all-time records in IPL, equals Yuvraj Singh's feat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashid Khan

Like Suryakumar Yadav, Rashid Khan also lit up the Wankhede Stadium during the game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. The leg-spinner from Afghanistan was at his best with both bat and ball as he registered a four-wicket haul and also slammed a 21-ball half-century in the losing cause for Gujarat Titans. Thanks to his knock, the Titans lost by only 27 runs and saved their NRR as at one stage, it seemed like the losing margin would be around 70-80 runs.

Here's a list of records Rashid Khan created during his record-breaking knock vs MI:

79* - Rashid Khan scored an unbeaten 79 off 32 balls while batting at number 8 for GT. This is the highest score in the history of IPL for players batting at number 8 or below. Previous best was of Pat Cummins who had scored 66* vs CSK in IPL 2021.

3 - Rashid Khan became only the third player to do a double of 4 wickets and a fifty in the same game in IPL in a losing cause. He returned with the figures of 4/35 with the ball and then scored an unbeaten 79. Yuvraj Singh did it twice earlier while playing for RCB and Pune Warriors respectively and Mitchell Marsh did it against Delhi Capitals earlier this season.

10 - Rashid Khan smashed 10 sixes during his 79-run innings vs MI. These are the most for a Gujarat Titans player in IPL.

10 - Rashid Khan's 10 sixes are also joint second-most in run-chases in the history of IPL. Sanath Jayasuriya smacked 11 sixes for MI against CSK in IPL 2008.

88 - Rashid Khan was involved in an unbeaten 88-run partnership for ninth wicket vs Mumbai Indians. This is the second highest 9th wicket stand in the history of Men's T20 cricket. Belgium's Saber Zakhil and Saqlain Ali are at the top of this record list having added an unbeaten 132 for ninth wicket against Austria in 2021.

