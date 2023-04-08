MI vs CSK IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 12th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: The el clasico of IPL is back! Yes, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mumbai Indians have played only one game to date in this season, which was against RCB and lost by 8 wickets. Chennai Super Kings have played two matches out of which they lost their first match to Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets and won their second match against Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs.

Now Before we look into the play, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the MI vs CSK, 12th Match IPL 2023?

MI vs CSK match 12 will be played on Saturday, 8th of April

At what time does RR vs DC, the 12th Match of IPL 2023 start?

MI vs CSK match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the MI vs CSK, 12th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

MI vs CSK match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where can you watch the MI vs CSK match, the 12th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch MI vs CSK, the 12th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

Latest Cricket News