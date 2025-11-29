MI to host RCB in WPL 2026 opener, Vadodara to host marquee final on February 5, check full schedule

The 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to break new ground with a weekday final and a revised schedule designed to maximise action and viewer engagement. For the first time, the championship match will be held on a Thursday, February 5, instead of the usual weekend slot, while two double-headers will be staged on Saturdays after the tournament kicks off on January 9.
The 28-day tournament will unfold across two venues, with Navi Mumbai and Vadodara hosting all matches. Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the site of India’s recent ODI World Cup triumph over South Africa, will host the first 11 games, including the two double-headers. The remainder of the tournament, including the eliminator on February 3 and the final, will take place at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. According to WPL chairman Jayesh George, all games except the first on double-header days will be scheduled as evening fixtures.
The timing of the tournament represents a departure from previous seasons, which were held in February and March just before the IPL. This January-February window ensures the WPL will not clash with major international fixtures, allowing teams to field their strongest line-ups. The week of the final coincides with other international competitions, including the conclusion of the men’s Under-19 World Cup on February 6 and the commencement of the men’s T20 World Cup on February 7.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be aiming for their third title in four editions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, who have consistently reached the final stages, will seek to improve on past performances. DC have finished as runners-up in all three previous seasons, while Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz have yet to make it to the title round.
WPL 2026 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Stadium
|January 9
|MI vs RCB
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 10
|UPW vs GG
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 10
|MI vs DC
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 11
|DC vs GG
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 12
|RCB vs UPW
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 13
|MI vs GG
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 14
|UPW vs DC
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 15
|MI vs UP
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 16
|RCB vs GG
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 17
|UPW vs MI
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 17
|DC vs RCB
|DY Patil Stadium
|January 19
|GG vs RCB
|Kotambi Stadium
|January 20
|DC vs MI
|Kotambi Stadium
|January 22
|GG vs UP
|Kotambi Stadium
|January 24
|RCB vs DC
|Kotambi Stadium
|January 26
|RCB vs MI
|Kotambi Stadium
|January 27
|GG vs DC
|Kotambi Stadium
|January 29
|UPW vs RCB
|Kotambi Stadium
|January 30
|GG vs MI
|Kotambi Stadium
|February 1
|DC vs UP
|Kotambi Stadium
|February 3
|Eliminator
|Kotambi Stadium
|February 5
|Final
|Kotambi Stadium