MI to host RCB in WPL 2026 opener, Vadodara to host marquee final on February 5, check full schedule WPL 2026 will open with Mumbai Indians facing RCB, kicking off on January 9. The 28-day tournament spans Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with the marquee final set for Thursday, February 5, marking the first weekday final in the league’s history.

New Delhi:

The 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to break new ground with a weekday final and a revised schedule designed to maximise action and viewer engagement. For the first time, the championship match will be held on a Thursday, February 5, instead of the usual weekend slot, while two double-headers will be staged on Saturdays after the tournament kicks off on January 9.

The 28-day tournament will unfold across two venues, with Navi Mumbai and Vadodara hosting all matches. Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the site of India’s recent ODI World Cup triumph over South Africa, will host the first 11 games, including the two double-headers. The remainder of the tournament, including the eliminator on February 3 and the final, will take place at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. According to WPL chairman Jayesh George, all games except the first on double-header days will be scheduled as evening fixtures.

The timing of the tournament represents a departure from previous seasons, which were held in February and March just before the IPL. This January-February window ensures the WPL will not clash with major international fixtures, allowing teams to field their strongest line-ups. The week of the final coincides with other international competitions, including the conclusion of the men’s Under-19 World Cup on February 6 and the commencement of the men’s T20 World Cup on February 7.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be aiming for their third title in four editions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, who have consistently reached the final stages, will seek to improve on past performances. DC have finished as runners-up in all three previous seasons, while Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz have yet to make it to the title round.

WPL 2026 Schedule