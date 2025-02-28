Meg Lanning sets new WPL record as DC thrash MI in Bengaluru Meg Lanning set the record for scoring the most half-centuries in the WPL. Courtesy of her 60-run knock, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians to move to the top of the points table. Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani picked three wickets each in the first innings.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning registered her eighth half-century in the Women’s Premier League - the most by a cricketer in the history of the tournament. Lanning and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Ellyse Perry were tied with seven each but Lanning went ahead in the race with an unbeaten 60-run knock against Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Most half-centuries in WPL:

Player Number of half-centuries Meg Lanning 8 Ellyse Perry 7 Harmanpreet Kaur 6 Nat Sciver-Brunt 6

Batting first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side struggled to find the rhythm as they posted 123 runs on the board. Openers Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia struggled to score runs and the trend continued for the middle order batters. Captain Harmanpreet tried to bring some momentum but she failed to capitalize as well. The 35-year-old departed after scoring 22 runs off 16 balls.

Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani had a stunning day with the ball for Delhi. The duo picked up three wickets each and destroyed Australia’s middle order. Mumbai made the mistake of not slowing the game at one point and that might have cost them the game.

In the second innings, Delhi managed a blistering start as openers Lanning and Shafali Verma were on song. Both the cricketers played an attacking brand of cricket and that put Mumbai under immense pressure. Delhi managed 57 runs in the powerplay and that arguably ruined Mumbai’s chances in the match.

Shafali departed after scoring 43 runs in 28 balls but that didn’t stop Lanning, who was struggling for runs earlier in the tournament. Batting at three, Jemimah Rodrigues supported her well, scoring 15 runs off 10 deliveries as Delhi won the game by nine wickets. With the win, DC also moved to the top of the points table. They have eight points to their name after six matches, while Mumbai are second with six points from three games.