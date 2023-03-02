McCullum backs Stokes' decision to play IPL, says tournament won't jeopardise his Ashes return

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ben Stokes

Brendon McCullum believes the upcoming 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will not "jeopardise" Ben Stokes' return to Ashes. According to the England head coach McCullum, Chennai Super Kings' medical team will look after the star player.

The English skipper bowled only nine overs in the two-Test series against New Zealand due to his left knee injury, He also looked in pain during his 33-run knock in their dramatic one-run defeat. Stokes was bagged by the CSK franchise for Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL 2023 auction. He was the third most expensive buy.

"I don't think he's jeopardising it (by playing the IPL). The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players and they have a very good medical team and he will be well looked after," McCullum said.

"The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? So I don't have any concerns."

IPL is scheduled to begin on March 31 and will conclude on May 28. On the other hand, the five-Test Ashes will begin at Edgbaston on the 16th of June.

McCullum said Stokes would be keen to write the "Ashes script".

"In fact I look forward to watching him play in it and see, without captaincy as well, the opportunity to play cricket without worrying about everybody else, knowing when he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign he'll have the bit between his teeth and I think we'll be alright," said the coach.

"He sees the big picture in everything, so I've no concerns that the skipper will be totally looked after. And I also believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he'll be sweet."

