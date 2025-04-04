Matheesha Pathirana reflects on his love and respect for MS Dhoni Star Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana recently came forward and talked about his admiration and respect for franchise's stalwart MS Dhoni. Pathirana credited his success in the tournament completely towards Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to a rocky start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. Having played three games in the tournament, the side has only won one game and have lost their remaining two matches. They will hope to heavily improve in the upcoming games and get back to winning ways.

With their upcoming game right on the horizon, star CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana took centre stage and expressed his love for former skipper MS Dhoni. It is interesting to note that Pathirana has been a part of CSK since 2022, after he was called in as a replacement for Adam Milne.

In his three years at the franchise, Pathirana has excelled and put in excellent performances for CSK, and he recently came forward and attributed his success to MS Dhoni. "Dhoni is like my father because of the support and the mentorship and the guidance he is giving me when I'm in CSK. It's very similar to what my father did in my home. That's why I consider Dhoni my cricketing father,” Pathirana said in a video posted by CSK.

There is no doubt that MS Dhoni has been a pivotal figure to Matheesha Pathirana. Under his leadership, the star Sri Lanka pacer flourished and has become an important figure for CSK. It is interesting to note that Pathirana has been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL 2025, taking two wickets each in his last two matches. The star pacer will hope to continue his performances and help the five-time champions get back to winning ways after they registered consecutive losses in their last two matches.

Notably, Chennai Super Kings kicked off the IPL 2025 with a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians. However, they followed that up with losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. They are slated to take on Delhi Capitals next on April 5, and they will hope to register a win.