Match officials for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 fixture announced, check details India and Pakistan will lock horns in their group stage match on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday announced the match officials for the group stages of the tournament.

New Delhi:

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday announced the match officials for the group stages of the upcoming Men's Asia Cup, which gets underway from September 9 in the UAE. The tournament returns to the T20I format and acts as a key preparatory event for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Asian Council named the officials for the continental event, with India's Virender Sharma and Rohan Pandit finding their place in the umpiring panel alongside Sri Lankan duo Raveendra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

Meanwhile, there will be match official representation from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh too for the group stages. Afghanistan's Ahmad Pakteen and Izatullah Safi are named in the umpiring panel alongside Pakistan's Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi, and Bangladesh's Gazi Sohel and Masudur Rahman.

Richie Richardson, Andy Pycroft head of officials

Meanwhile, according to the Asian Council, seasoned match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft will be heading the panel of officials for the continental tournament.

Pycrfot named referee for India vs Pakistan clash

Meanwhile, Pycroft will be the match referee for the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14. Alongside him, Palliyaguruge and Rahman will be the on-field umpires for the clash between the arch rivals.

Afghanistan to face Hong Kong in opener

Meanwhile, the tournament opener will see Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Some of the best sides on the continent will be locking horns for a shot at the title.

The likes of India, Oman, Pakistan, the UAE, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be participating in the tournament, with the eight teams being divided into two groups of four each.

Group A sees India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE slated to take on each other, whereas Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. With the competition beginning on September 9, the summit clash for the tournament is scheduled to be held on September 28.