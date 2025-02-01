Match-fixing in Bangladesh Premier League? BCB president calls for strict action amid massive controversy

Follow us on Image Source : X BPL team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed called for strict actions against players and management officials found guilty of match-fixing or spot-fixing. Several media reports claim that some of the matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) were compromised and the governing body is keeping a close tab on the matter after receiving anonymous tips.

BCB Anti-Corruption unit is reported to have identified eight matches where the integrity was compromised. They are currently under suspicion of either match-fixing or spot-fixing and the officials are currently dealing with the matter but no decision has been made. The report also claims that at least 10 players and four out of seven teams are currently under the scanner for wrongdoing.

Six out of ten cricketers who are under investigation are said to have represented Bangladesh in international cricket. Two of them play domestic cricket while the other two are foreign cricketers. Among the franchises, Durbar Rajshahi and Dhaka Capitals have 12 integrity flags while Sylhet Strikers have six and Chittagong Kings have two.

Faruque meanwhile refrained from commenting much on the matter. He stated that the investigation is going on and if anyone is found guilty, they would be given a strong punishment that will serve as an example for others.

“Look, I cannot make any official comment in this regard until the investigation is completed because there is a protocol that we need to follow. The whole list and the events that happen during the tournament are noted and the investigation is done later,” Faruque told Cricbuzz on Friday.

“If during the investigation something comes up, then you know the punishment is quite harsh, and if I find out something, their life will be quite different because I won't spare anyone guilty. The decision will be taken once and for all, and it will be exemplary,” he added.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that BPL has been hit with match-fixing allegations. Former captain Mohammad Ashraful was banned for eight years (three years suspended) for spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the tournament.