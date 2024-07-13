Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mark Wood added to England's squad for second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge

Mark Wood added to England's squad for second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge

Mark Wood last played Test against India in March this year and was left out from the team for the Lord's Test after being given an extended rest due to his involvement with England's team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2024 16:21 IST
Mark Wood in England Test squad
Image Source : GETTY Mark Wood during the Test match against Australia in London on July 31, 2024

England added the experienced fast bowler Mark Wood to their squad for the second Test against West Indies on Saturday, July 13. Wood came into the team as James Anderson retired from Tests after England's huge win at Lord's on Friday.

The 34-year-old Wood was given an extended rest due to his involvement with England's squad for the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes partnered Anderson in the Lord's Test with the former taking a combined 12 wickets on his sensational debut.

Wood last played red-ball cricket during England's tour of India 2024 where he featured in the Dharamsala Test. The speedster is expected to replace the veteran Chris Woakes for the upcoming Test at Trent Bridge. Woakes returned with just one wicket in two innings at Lord's.

England squad for 2nd Test against West Indies

Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Related Stories
Sikandar Raza on cusp of scaling two all-time records for Zimbabwe ahead of 4th T20I against India

Sikandar Raza on cusp of scaling two all-time records for Zimbabwe ahead of 4th T20I against India

Yuvraj Singh, Babar Azam lead farewell texts as James Anderson prepares for life after cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Babar Azam lead farewell texts as James Anderson prepares for life after cricket

IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Score: India opt to field first against Zimbabwe; Avesh Khan dropped

IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Score: India opt to field first against Zimbabwe; Avesh Khan dropped

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement