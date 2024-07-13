Mark Wood added to England's squad for second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mark Wood during the Test match against Australia in London on July 31, 2024

England added the experienced fast bowler Mark Wood to their squad for the second Test against West Indies on Saturday, July 13. Wood came into the team as James Anderson retired from Tests after England's huge win at Lord's on Friday.

The 34-year-old Wood was given an extended rest due to his involvement with England's squad for the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes partnered Anderson in the Lord's Test with the former taking a combined 12 wickets on his sensational debut.

Wood last played red-ball cricket during England's tour of India 2024 where he featured in the Dharamsala Test. The speedster is expected to replace the veteran Chris Woakes for the upcoming Test at Trent Bridge. Woakes returned with just one wicket in two innings at Lord's.

England squad for 2nd Test against West Indies

Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

More to follow...