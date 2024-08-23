Marcus Trescothick uncertain on candidature for England's white-ball head coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marcus Trescothick.

Marcus Trescothick will take up the role of England's interim head coach for their T20I and ODI series against Australia starting in September, however, he is yet to make up his mind whether he wants to sign up full-time.

England are slated to play a three-match T20I and a five-match ODI series against arch-rivals Australia. Trescothick, who is one of England's assistant coaches with the Test team will leave the red-ball side during the third Test at The Oval to join the white-ball squad for the Australia series.

"It's not something I'd ever thought about before, until I got this opportunity now," Trescothick was quoted saying by ESPNcricinfo. "I'm not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I've been very much focused on the job we're doing here (with the Test team).

"You plan your winter: we're off to Pakistan, then New Zealand. I'm so ingrained in that at the moment, I've not really sat down and said, 'right, this is where I'll try to go, this is what I'll try to do'. I'm looking forward to the opportunity, for sure. I'm really excited about doing the job. We'll work it out a little bit more from there."

The England and Wales Cricket Board is yet to invite applications for the white-ball head coach role after the sacking of Matthew Mott and therefore a series win over Australia can make Trescothick the front-runner for the spot.

England had won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia during Mott's tenure but horrid performances at the ODI World Cup 2023 and a semifinal finish at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 forced the ECB to remove Mott from the position.

Jos Buttler's captaincy was also under serious threat, however, the board decided to give him another opportunity.