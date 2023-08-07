Major change in Pakistan cricket before World Cup, former captain appointed chief selector

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan team

Pakistan cricket has witnessed yet another change ahead of the ODI World Cup. The team's next assignment is against Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series just before the Asia Cup. The team is set to play a total of 8-9 ODIs before the mega event. With less than two months to go before the World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a new chief selector. Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed as the chief selector of the team and it is a huge move so close to the mega event in India.

The decision comes a day after the Pakistan government confirmed that the Men in Green will visit India for the 50-over World Cup in October-November. This is the second time Inzamam will be serving at the said position having served as the chief selector of the team from 2016 to 2019. Notably, he had picked the World Cup squad in 2019 as well and will be tasked with the same role this time around.

Interestingly, it was during Inzamam's tenure as chief selector when Pakistan last won the ICC trophy - the Champions Trophy in 2017 - beating India in the final. Inzamam-ul-Haq will replace Haroon Rashid at the helm who left the post vacant last month. Inzamam's first assignment as the chief selector will be to select the squad for the Afghanistan ODIs and then the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

More to follow...

