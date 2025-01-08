Maheesh Theekshana scripts history with an ODI hat-trick against New Zealand as Sri Lanka restrict Kiwis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Maheesh Theekshana ran through New Zealand's middle and lower order to lead Sri Lanka's comeback in the second ODI in Hamilton

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana scripted history on Wednesday, January 8 as he became the first spinner to take an ODI hat-trick against New Zealand and the fifth bowler overall as the visitors restricted the Black Caps to 255/9 after choosing to field first in a rain-marred second game of the three-match series in Hamilton. The clash started after a delay of 2.5 hours due to rain with 37 overs per side and New Zealand lost their way from 143/1 to ending up with 255/9.

Theekshana dismissed New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner on the penultimate delivery of the 35th over of the New Zealand innings before dismissing Nathan Smith getting him to hit to the cover fielder to get two in two. Theekshana returned for the final over of the innings before sending back Matt Henry to complete his hat-trick.

Theekshana became the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take an ODI hat-trick. The list is headlined by Lasith Malinga with three hat-tricks, followed by left-arm pacer Chaminda Vaas with two. Theekshana, however, is only the second spinner to take an ODI hat-trick after Wanindu Hasaranga in 2017. Theekshana joined the likes of Bruce Reid, Chetan Sharma, Waqar Younis and Rubel Hossain among bowlers to take an ODI hat-trick against the Kiwis.

Bowlers to take an ODI hat-trick against New Zealand

Bruce Reid (AUS) - Sydney, 1986

Chetan Sharma (IND) - Nagpur, 1987

Waqar Younis (PAK) - East London, 1994

Rubel Hossain (BAN) - Dhaka, 2013

Maheesh Theekshana (SL) - Hamilton, 2025

Sri Lankan bowlers to take an ODI hat-trick

Chaminda Vaas (2) - vs ZIM - Colombo SSC 2001; vs BAN - Pietermaritzburg 2003

Lasith Malinga (3) - vs SA in 2007, vs Kenya in 2011, vs Australia in 2011

Farvez Maharoof (vs IND) - Dambulla, 2010

Thisara Perera (vs PAK) - Colombo RPS, 2012

Wanindu Hasaranga (vs ZIM) - Galle, 2017

Shehan Madushanka (vs BAN) - Dhaka, 2018

Maheesh Theekshana (vs NZ) - Hamilton, 2025

New Zealand were going great guns with Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman making things look really easy. Both had completed their half-centuries and were batting at a strike rate in excess of 100. However, one wicket and it all came downhill for the Kiwis. There were a couple of 20s in the lower order and a run-a-ball 38 from Daryl Mitchell but they needed a good solid partnership of 50-60 runs to push for that 270-280 mark, which they were on course for at one point.