Maheesh Theekshana scripts history with an ODI hat-trick against New Zealand as Sri Lanka restrict Kiwis

New Zealand seemed to be running away with the game when Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman were going great guns before Sri Lanka showed vigil to restrict the hosts to 255/9 in a rain-marred second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 8.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 08, 2025 12:32 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 12:40 IST
Maheesh Theekshana ran through New Zealand's middle and
Image Source : GETTY Maheesh Theekshana ran through New Zealand's middle and lower order to lead Sri Lanka's comeback in the second ODI in Hamilton

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana scripted history on Wednesday, January 8 as he became the first spinner to take an ODI hat-trick against New Zealand and the fifth bowler overall as the visitors restricted the Black Caps to 255/9 after choosing to field first in a rain-marred second game of the three-match series in Hamilton. The clash started after a delay of 2.5 hours due to rain with 37 overs per side and New Zealand lost their way from 143/1 to ending up with 255/9.

Theekshana dismissed New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner on the penultimate delivery of the 35th over of the New Zealand innings before dismissing Nathan Smith getting him to hit to the cover fielder to get two in two. Theekshana returned for the final over of the innings before sending back Matt Henry to complete his hat-trick.

Theekshana became the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take an ODI hat-trick. The list is headlined by Lasith Malinga with three hat-tricks, followed by left-arm pacer Chaminda Vaas with two. Theekshana, however, is only the second spinner to take an ODI hat-trick after Wanindu Hasaranga in 2017. Theekshana joined the likes of Bruce Reid, Chetan Sharma, Waqar Younis and Rubel Hossain among bowlers to take an ODI hat-trick against the Kiwis.

Bowlers to take an ODI hat-trick against New Zealand 

Bruce Reid (AUS) - Sydney, 1986

Chetan Sharma (IND) - Nagpur, 1987
Waqar Younis (PAK) - East London, 1994
Rubel Hossain (BAN) - Dhaka, 2013
Maheesh Theekshana (SL) - Hamilton, 2025

Sri Lankan bowlers to take an ODI hat-trick 

Chaminda Vaas (2) - vs ZIM - Colombo SSC 2001; vs BAN - Pietermaritzburg 2003
Lasith Malinga (3) - vs SA in 2007, vs Kenya in 2011, vs Australia in 2011
Farvez Maharoof (vs IND) - Dambulla, 2010
Thisara Perera (vs PAK) - Colombo RPS, 2012
Wanindu Hasaranga (vs ZIM) - Galle, 2017
Shehan Madushanka (vs BAN) - Dhaka, 2018
Maheesh Theekshana (vs NZ) - Hamilton, 2025

New Zealand were going great guns with Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman making things look really easy. Both had completed their half-centuries and were batting at a strike rate in excess of 100. However, one wicket and it all came downhill for the Kiwis. There were a couple of 20s in the lower order and a run-a-ball 38 from Daryl Mitchell but they needed a good solid partnership of 50-60 runs to push for that 270-280 mark, which they were on course for at one point.

