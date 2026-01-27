Match 3 of the ongoing World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 will take place between the Maharashtra Tycoons and the Rajasthan Lions at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa. The match will feature multiple marquee cricketing names, including Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Dale Steyn, Alastair Cook, JP Duminy and Peter Siddle, among many other legends.
Squads:
Maharashtra Tycoons Squad: Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh, Sir Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Stuart Binny, Carlos Brathwaite, Praveen Gupta, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Sharma, Dale Steyn, Peter Siddle, Pawan Suyal, Baltej Singh
Rajasthan Lions Squad: Naman Ojha (wk), Jaykishan Kolsawala, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan (c), Callum Ferguson, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ben Cutting, Elton Chigumbura, Bipul Sharma, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Angelo Perera, Jesal Karia, Pinal Shah, Shadab Jakati