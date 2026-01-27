Advertisement
  4. MT vs RL World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Cricket Score: Maharashtra to bat first, Gayle to open

  Live MT vs RL World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Cricket Score: Maharashtra to bat first, Gayle to open

The third match of the inaugural season on World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 will see Maharashtra Tycoons play Rajasthan Lions in Goa. Several marquee cricketers, including Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Dale Steyn, will feature.

World Legends Pro T20 League
World Legends Pro T20 League
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Goa:

Match 3 of the ongoing World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 will take place between the Maharashtra Tycoons and the Rajasthan Lions at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa. The match will feature multiple marquee cricketing names, including Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Dale Steyn, Alastair Cook, JP Duminy and Peter Siddle, among many other legends.

Squads:

Maharashtra Tycoons Squad: Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh, Sir Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Stuart Binny, Carlos Brathwaite, Praveen Gupta, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Sharma, Dale Steyn, Peter Siddle, Pawan Suyal, Baltej Singh

Rajasthan Lions Squad: Naman Ojha (wk), Jaykishan Kolsawala, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan (c), Callum Ferguson, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ben Cutting, Elton Chigumbura, Bipul Sharma, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Angelo Perera, Jesal Karia, Pinal Shah, Shadab Jakati

 

Live updates :MT vs RL World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Cricket Score:

  • 8:17 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rajasthan Lions Playing XI

    Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Cutting, Bipul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Calum Ferguson, Jesal Karia, JP Duminy, Angelo Perera, Shadab Jakati, Anureet Singh

  • 8:16 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Maharashtra Tycoons Playing XI:

    Carlos Brathwaite (c), Alastair Cook, Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Stuart Binny, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Peter Siddle, Pawan Suyal, Rahul Sharma

  • 8:02 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss time!

    Rajasthan Lions captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 8:00 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss is only a few moments away

    There was delay as the groundsmen were working tirelessly after the first game. However, as it's been understood, the toss is expected to take place in a short while.

  • 7:42 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rajasthan Lions squad

  • 7:36 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Maharashtra Tycoons squad

  • 7:18 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The game is slightly delayed!

    Well, the match is delayed by a few minutes as the first game of the day between Pune Panthers vs Gurugram Thunders ended late. Both teams have entered the ground and the toss is expected to take place shortly.

  • 7:07 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hellooooo Goa!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Maharashtra Tycoons and Rajasthan Lions in the ongoing World Legends Pro T20 League. Several marquee cricketers, including Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Dale Steyn among others are set for action tonight. 

Top News

