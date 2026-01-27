Maharashtra Tycoons vs Rajasthan Lions Live Cricket Score: MT up against RL in World Legends Pro T20 League Legends League Score: Match 3 of the World Legends Pro T20 League will see Maharashtra Tycoons challenge Rajasthan Lions in Goa. Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan are captains of the respective sides. The match will feature the likes of Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik too.

Goa: The third match of the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 will see the Maharashtra Tycoons take on the Rajasthan Lions at Goa’s 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium. The clash promises star power, featuring cricketing greats such as Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Dale Steyn, Alastair Cook, JP Duminy, Peter Siddle, and several other legends.