Lucknow Super Giants name Rishabh Pant as KL Rahul's successor to captain the side in IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant will be captaining an IPL team for the second time after leading the Delhi Capitals for three seasons

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Rishabh Pant as their new captain ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL, having acquired the services of the Indian wicketkeeper batter for Rs 27 crore. Pant, who was made a makeshift captain for the Delhi Capitals in 2021 with Shreyas Iyer not available, continued through the season despite the latter returning in the second half of the IPL later in October. Pant went on to lead the Capitals for three seasons with the franchise qualifying for the playoffs only once, in 2021.

"The amount of strategising that was done revolved around Rishabh, it was done keeping him in mind," LSG's principal owner Sanjiv Goenka mentioned while confirming Pant as the captain. "I think, time will prove that he is not only the most expensive player of IPL but also the best player of IPL," Goenka added after being asked 'why Pant?'

"Amazing, overwhelmed by all the things sir said about me," Pant replied after being named the new LSG skipper. Pant mentioned that the number of talks and conversations he has had with Goenka since being picked by LSG, he has felt welcomed into the franchise with open arms and hoped for a great season ahead.

